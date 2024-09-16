While leaves are falling, sweetness is calling at Krispy Kreme in the form of the brand’s Golden Harvest Collection, three all-new doughnuts and a returning favorite deliciously perfect for the onset of fall.

Available beginning today for a limited time at participating shops, Krispy Kreme’s Golden Harvest Collection enables doughnut and fall lovers to savor the sweet and spiced flavors of the season, including:

New Maple Buttercreme Doughnut – an Original Glazed doughnut topped with maple flavored buttercreme and fall sprinkles.

– an Original Glazed doughnut topped with maple flavored buttercreme and fall sprinkles. New Oatmeal KREME Pie Doughnut – an unglazed doughnut with white KREME filling, dipped in cookie dough icing and streusel topping, with a dollop of white KREME and a bite sized oatmeal cookie.

– an unglazed doughnut with white KREME filling, dipped in cookie dough icing and streusel topping, with a dollop of white KREME and a bite sized oatmeal cookie. New Salted Caramel Cheesecake Doughnut – an Original Glazed doughnut topped with a swirl of cream cheese buttercreme and dulce de leche flavored filling, sprinkled with salted caramel flavored crunch.

– an Original Glazed doughnut topped with a swirl of cream cheese buttercreme and dulce de leche flavored filling, sprinkled with salted caramel flavored crunch. Spiced Apple Filled Doughnut – A cinnamon sugar doughnut filled with spiced apple filling.

“A slight chill in the morning air, a hint of color in the leaves, and just like that we’re ready for some delicious fall flavors,” said Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme. “Our Golden Harvest Collection is autumn bliss, so savor them while they last.”

Golden Harvest dozens are available in-shop and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website. The new doughnuts also are available in a special 6-count box delivered fresh daily to select retailers; visit www.krispykreme.com/locate/location-search#grocery to find a shop or grocery store location near you.

To fall even further into the season, guests also can enjoy Krispy Kreme’s Pumpkin Spice flavored Cake Doughnut and Pumpkin Spice flavored Latte, seasonal favorites that were added to the menu last month.