Krispy Kreme Releases Lineup of Honey-Inspired Doughnuts

Krispy Kreme will have taste buds buzzing and fans swarming this month with its first-ever sweet and sensational Honey Doughnuts.

Krispy Kreme’s Oh, Honey! Collection—available for a limited time beginning May 9 at participating shops across the U.S.—features three all-new doughnuts:

Honey Pull Apart​ Doughnut: Glazed, light and airy honey doughnut clusters drizzled with salted honey icing.

Honey Bee Doughnut​: An Original Glazed doughnut dipped in yellow icing, decorated with black buttercream then finished with two mini cookie ‘wings’. ​

Honey Cake Doughnut​: A glazed Sour Cream Cake doughnut drizzled with honey icing and finished with an oat crisp topping​.

The Honey Bee and Honey Cake doughnuts are available to add to your dozen and in the Honey Lover’s Dozen, while the Honey Pull Apart Doughnut is available individually and in special 4-doughnut package.

Bee-cause Krispy Kreme loves honey and the small but mighty workforce that produces it, the Honey Lover’s Dozen will come with bee-friendly wildflower seed paper for fans to plant, while supplies last, thanking and “feeding” the bees. Krispy Kreme will also plant flower gardens at select shops to create more bee-friendly environments.

“Our innovation team has been hard at work to create our first-ever honey doughnut collection. And so have honeybees!” says Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena. “So, help the honeybees by planting the flower seeds that we give you when you buy these delicious doughnuts.”

Throughout the Oh, Honey! Collection’s availability and on World Bee Day May 20, Krispy Kreme will also celebrate and thank organizations that advocate for and practice stewardship for bees year-round, including the Planet Bee Foundation, whose mission is to change the world one bee and one mind at a time.

“Pollinator education and environmental stewardship is inter-generational, and we're determined to prove it. From working with corporations and companies like Krispy Kreme to students in schools, we are all responsible for the care of our environment," says Debra Tomaszewski, founder of the Planet Bee Foundation, which presents workshops, educational programs and beehive programs virtually and in-person to schools, community organizations, nonprofits and corporations across the U.S. and Canada.

Share how you’re enjoying Krispy Kreme’s new Oh, Honey! Collection and supporting bees by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme. Learn more about Krispy Kreme’s Oh, Honey! Collection by visiting www.krispykreme.com/promos/ohhoney.