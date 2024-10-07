There’s something sweet in the neighborhood this Halloween – the all-new Krispy Kreme x Ghostbusters Collection, four doughnuts that are a haunting fusion of flavors and fun for the holiday.

The Krispy Kreme x Ghostbusters Collection arrives during the iconic Columbia Pictures 1984 film’s 40th anniversary celebration. Beginning today for a limited time at participating Krispy Kreme shops, guests can enjoy a spine-tingling selection of doughnuts in a limited-edition custom Ghostbusters specialty box:

Ghostbusters Cookies N’ Creme Doughnut made with OREO – an Original Glazed® doughnut dipped in chocolate icing, topped with OREO pieces, a dollop of buttercreme with OREO and a No Ghost logo candy.

– an Original Glazed® doughnut dipped in chocolate icing, topped with OREO pieces, a dollop of buttercreme with OREO and a No Ghost logo candy. Slimer Doughnut – an unglazed doughnut filled with lemon flavored green filling, dipped in purple and green icing with a Slimer candy.

– an unglazed doughnut filled with lemon flavored green filling, dipped in purple and green icing with a Slimer candy. Ecto-Sprinkled Doughnut –an Original Glazed doughnut dipped in orange colored icing and sprinkled with neon sprinkles.

–an Original Glazed doughnut dipped in orange colored icing and sprinkled with neon sprinkles. Stay Puft Marshmallow Man Doughnut Pull-Apart –Original Glazed Doughnut Dots with powdered topping, topped with marshmallow flavored buttercreme and a Stay Puft Marshmallow Man candy.

Alongside the Krispy Kreme x Ghostbusters doughnuts, fans can enjoy a chilling new drink, the Slimer’s Slime-ade in a signature ectoplasm green. And to make Halloween even sweeter, Krispy Kremeis offering guests who wear any Halloween costume to participating shops Oct. 31 a free Original Glazed doughnut, no purchase necessary.

“Yes it’s true, these treats are no trick. When it comes to Halloween this year, you know who to call,” said Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme. “Krispy Kreme is the gatekeeper to Halloween sweetness and Sony Pictures Consumer Products is the key master to bring spooky-sweet Ghostbusters doughnuts to our fans this year. You’re welcome, Gozer.”

Krispy Kreme and Ghostbusters fans can also get a limited time Krispy Kreme x Ghostbusters 6-count Assorted Doughnuts featuring the Ghostbusters Cookies N’ Creme Doughnut made with OREO, Slimer Doughnut, Ecto-Sprinkled Doughnut and Chocolate Iced with Halloween Sprinkles delivered fresh daily to select grocery stores. Visit www.krispykreme.com/locate/location-search#grocery to find a shop or grocery store location near you.

Share how you’re enjoying the Krispy Kreme x Ghostbuster Collection and the Halloween season by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme.