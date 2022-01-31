Krispy Kreme Releases New Valentine's Day Collection

With so much stress and strife in the world these days, there’s still love. And Krispy Kreme is giving everyone a sweet, adorable and simple way to “sprinkle a little love” with an all-new Valentine’s Day doughnut collection in a custom dozen box that features built-in valentines.

Available beginning Jan. 31 for a limited time at participating shops across the U.S., the four new heart-shaped doughnuts are filled with beloved flavor combinations and feature Krispy Kreme’s new Valentine’s Day mascots—an adorable bear and his best bee buddy:

Beary Best Valentine Doughnut: dipped in chocolate icing and chocolate sprinkles, decorated like a teddy bear with Chocolate KREME and icing.

dipped in chocolate icing and chocolate sprinkles, decorated like a teddy bear with Chocolate KREME and icing. Bee Mine Doughnut : with Strawberries & KREME filling, dipped in red icing and decorated with pink icing and a bee sugar piece. ​

: with Strawberries & KREME filling, dipped in red icing and decorated with pink icing and a bee sugar piece. ​ Cookie to My KREME Doughnut : filled with Cookies & KREME, dipped in white icing, decorated with a chocolate icing drizzle and topped with a confetti heart sprinkle blend.

: filled with Cookies & KREME, dipped in white icing, decorated with a chocolate icing drizzle and topped with a confetti heart sprinkle blend. My Batter Half Doughnut: filled with cake batter, dipped in pink icing and decorated with heart sprinkles.

Krispy Kreme’s Valentine’s Day custom dozen box includes two perforated, pop-out valentines, featuring the brand’s Valentine’s Day bear and bee, making it easy for guests to share not only doughnuts but some kind words.

“It’s been rough lately. Sharing a little love goes a long way. We want to offer everyone a sweet, simple way to do just that,” says Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme. “And don’t worry, we took care of the Valentine’s Day cards, too. They’re built right into the box.”

Krispy Kreme’s Valentine’s Day collection is available for pick-up or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website.