Krispy Kreme Releases Pup'kin Spice Doggie Doughnuts

Beginning this Saturday, Aug. 26 – National Dog Day – Pumpkin Spice fans can double the deliciousness and share the season with their furry friends by treating them to Krispy Kreme’s new Pup’kin Spice Doggie Doughnuts.

Inspired by Krispy Kreme’s popular Pumpkin Spice doughnut collection that launched earlier this month, Pup’kin Spice Doggie Doughnuts are handmade doughnut-shaped biscuits for dogs and will be available through Aug. 31 at participating shops across the U.S. while supplies last.

The new Doggie Doughnuts include the Pup’kin Spice Original Glazed, Pup’kin Spice Cake, Pup’kin Spice Maple Peanut and Pup’kin Spice Cheesecake Swirl. The Doggie Doughnuts will be packaged in a special six-count box for purchase in-shop and via drive-thru.

This is the second consecutive year that Krispy Kreme has celebrated dogs and their owners by offering Doggie Doughnuts, this time creating opportunity for delicious, shared moments around one of fall’s favorite flavors.

“Dogs add so much to our lives, so for National Dog Day we’ve upped our game for you to give them the awesome treat they deserve,” says Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme. “We know you love our Pumpkin Spice and now it’s time for dogs to get in on the action. We’re pawsitive (groan) your dogs will love them.”

Pup’kin Spice Doggie Doughnuts are safe, dog-friendly, doughnut-shaped biscuits handmade by Huds and Toke, an Australia-based artisan baked pet treat company. Each treat is designed specifically for dogs of all sizes and ages, made with a hard-baked cookie and ingredients such as pumpkin, peanut butter and carob, a substitute for chocolate. Pup'kin Spice Doggie Doughnuts are intended as a snack and are not formulated to be served as a complete and balanced meal.

Fans can keep their dogs’ tails wagging with limited-edition Krispy Kreme green or white bandanas covered in a pattern of dogs, bones and doughnuts – a stylish accessory for the sweetest doughnut-loving dogs. Krispy Kreme’s dog bandanas come in one size that fits most dogs and are available while supplies last at participating locations.

For dog owners, Krispy Kreme’s Pumpkin Spice collection is mixed, stuffed, sprinkled and topped with more pumpkin spice this year, including the all-new Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Swirl Doughnut and Pumpkin Spice Maple Pecan Doughnut, and the popular Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed® Doughnut and Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut.