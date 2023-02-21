Krispy Kreme Releases REESE'S-Flavored Doughnuts

Krispy Kreme has reunited with REESE’S on a flavor remix first for the brand—salty sweet doughnuts inspired by REESE’S Big Cup Stuffed with Potato Chips, REESE’S Big Cup Stuffed with Pretzels and REESE’S OUTRAGEOUS.

Beginning Feb. 20 for a limited time at participating shops across the U.S., Krispy Kreme’s new REESE’S Salty Sweet Dozen features three doughnuts with all-new ingredients, including pretzels, potato sticks and even salted caramel icing:

REESE’S Salty Sweet Crunch Doughnut: A shell doughnut filled with REESE’S peanut butter Kreme filling, dipped in REESE’S peanut butter icing, drizzled in HERSHEY’S milk chocolate icing and topped with sea salt praline pretzels.

REESE’S Salty Sweet Crisp Doughnut: An Original Glazed doughnut dipped in HERSHEY’S milk chocolate icing, topped with potato sticks, a drizzle of milk chocolate icing and REESE’S peanut butter sauce plus a dollop of REESE’S peanut butter Kreme filling.

REESE’S Outrageous Doughnut: An Original Glazed doughnut dipped in HERSHEY’S milk chocolate icing, topped with Mini REESE’S PIECES, drizzled with REESE’S peanut butter sauce and salted caramel icing.

“Salty, Sweet, REESE’S and Krispy Kreme can now all be experienced in one incredible doughnut collection,” says Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme. “These flavors bring out the best in each other, just like our partnership with REESE’S has over the years.”

Krispy Kreme’s REESE’S Salty Sweet Dozen is available in-shop and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website.