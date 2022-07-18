Krispy Kreme Rolls Out Doughnuts Inspired by Ice Cream Trucks

Krispy Kreme’s amazing summer continues with the transformation of iconic ice cream truck treats into the coolest doughnuts of the season, no truck required. Three all-new treats inspired by summertime favorites from Good Humor and Popsicle will be available beginning July 18 for a limited time at participating shops across the U.S. The delicious flavors include:

Popsicle Firecracker Inspired Doughnut: An Original Glazed doughnut with icing inspired by Popsicle Firecracker, dipped in blue raspberry sugar, then topped with dollops of flavored Kreme inspired by Popsicle Firecracker.

Vanilla King Cone Inspired Doughnut: A doughnut filled with vanilla custard Kreme, dipped in chocolate icing, and topped with a blend of sugar cone pieces and chopped peanuts with a drizzle of chocolate icing.

Creamsicle Inspired Doughnut: A doughnut filled with vanilla custard Kreme, with icing inspired by Creamsicle and topped with a drizzle of white icing and mini sprinkles.

Creamsicle Inspired Chiller: Creamsicle inspired frozen beverage made with a creamy frappe base & orange flavoring.

“Should a doughnut really taste like a Creamsicle? Yes. Yes it should.” says Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme. “And we didn’t stop there as we doughnutized some of America’s favorite frozen treats this summer”