Krispy Kreme is sweetening Fourth of July this year with an all-new festive collection with a red, white and blue-inspired celebration in every bite.

Available beginning today for a limited time at participating Krispy Kreme shops across the U.S., Krispy Kreme’s Stars, Stripes & Sweetness Collection features three festive doughnuts:

Freedom Ring Doughnut – an Original Glazed doughnut dipped in white icing, blue sprinkles and white stars, piped with red icing stripes.

– an Original Glazed doughnut dipped in white icing, blue sprinkles and white stars, piped with red icing stripes. USA Party Doughnut – an Original Glazed doughnut piped with white buttercreme, sprinkled with USA party sprinkle blend, and topped with a USA sugar piece.

– an Original Glazed doughnut piped with white buttercreme, sprinkled with USA party sprinkle blend, and topped with a USA sugar piece. Vanilla Cookies & Kreme Liberty Crunch Doughnut – an unglazed shell doughnut filled with vanilla cookies & Kreme filling, dipped in white icing and topped with vanilla cookies, patriotic sprinkles and white icing drizzle.

“Whether you’re headed to parades, parties or pools for the holiday, our Stars, Stripes & Sweetness Collection is the perfect addition to sweeten your Fourth of July celebrations and make the day a blast,” said Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme Chief Growth Officer.

Additionally on July 4 only, guests who wear red, white and blue to participating Krispy Kreme shops can enjoy a FREE Original Glazed doughnut, limit one per customer.

Krispy Kreme’s Stars, Stripes & Sweetness Collection is available in-shop and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website, individually and by the dozen. Guests can also enjoy the Stars, Stripes & Sweetness Collection in a Krispy Kreme 6-pack box delivered fresh daily to select retailers. Visit krispykreme.com/locate/location-search#grocery to find a U.S. shop or retailer near you.

Share how you’re celebrating Independence Day this year with Krispy Kreme’s new Stars, Stripes & Sweetness Collection by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme on social media. To learn more about Krispy Kreme’s new Stars, Stripes & Sweetness Collection, visit www.krispykreme.com/promos/july4th.