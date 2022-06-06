Krispy Kreme Starts Summer with Berry-Inspired Lineup

Krispy Kreme is kicking off summer with its new “Pick of the Patch” collection – four all-new berry-inspired, “berry” delicious doughnuts, including the debut of the Mixed Berry Glazed Doughnut.

Available beginning June 6 for a limited time at participating shops across the U.S., Krispy Kreme’s Pick of the Patch collection features a freshly picked assortment of new doughnuts that delivers the light, fresh and fun vibes of summer:

Mixed Berry Cobbler: A doughnut with Mixed Berry Cobbler filling, topped with Mixed Berry Cobber filling and shortbread crumbles, then finished with brown sugar icing and a dusting of powdered sugar.

Blueberry Cheesecake: A doughnut with Blueberry Cheesecake filling, dipped in blueberry icing, and finished with shortbread crumbles.

Strawberry Shortcake: A glazed Sour Cream Cake doughnut dipped in Strawberry filling and topped with shortbread crumbles, a vanilla buttercream swirl and finally a strawberry drizzle.

Mixed Berry Glazed: A light & airy doughnut glazed with our all-new Mixed Berry Glaze.

The Mixed Berry Cobbler, Blueberry Cheesecake and Strawberry Cheesecake doughnuts are available individually or in a Berry Lover’s Dozen daily beginning June 6, while supplies last. Then, as if there aren’t enough reasons to visit Krispy Kreme, fans can also purchase the Mixed Berry Glaze doughnut individually or by the dozen Fridays through Sundays only beginning June 10.

“We were inspired by farmer’s markets, fruit stands and berry patches when we created our new Pick of the Patch doughnuts,” says Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme. “These doughnuts are fresh off the line and will make your summer sweeter.”

Share how you’re making the beginning of summer the “berry best” with Krispy Kreme’s Pick of the Patch collection by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme.