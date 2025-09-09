Thankfully, chocolate lovers don’t need a special occasion to indulge. But with International Chocolate Day being Sept. 13, it’s the perfect time for Krispy Kreme to bring back its fan favorite Chocolate Original Glazed Doughnuts.

For just the second time this year, Krispy Kreme will return its rarely offered Chocolate Original Glazed doughnuts this Thursday through Sunday, available by the dozen and individually in‑shop and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website.

To make the weekend even sweeter, guests who purchase any dozen at regular price can receive 50% off a dozen Chocolate Original Glazed doughnuts – iconic Original Glazed doughnuts coated in smooth chocolate.

Krispy Kreme first offered Chocolate Original Glazed doughnuts this year on July 6 and 7 in celebration of World Chocolate Day.

“This year, there’s no passing a second chance to bring back our beloved Chocolate Original Glazed doughnuts,” said Alison Holder, Chief Brand and Product Officer at Krispy Kreme. “This weekend, chocolate rules, no exceptions!”