Krispy Kreme is upping its chocolate game on World Chocolate Day, Monday, July 7, enriching its fan-favorite but rarely offered Chocolate Glazed doughnuts with delicious HERSHEY’S chocolate glaze.

Original Glazed doughnuts bathed in HERSHEY’S glaze to be offered Monday at Krispy Kreme; Half-price Chocolate Glazed dozen available with purchase of any dozen at regular price

To make this year’s World Chocolate Day celebration even sweeter, Krispy Kreme is offering 50 percent off a dozen Chocolate Glazed doughnuts with the purchase of any dozen at regular price.

Monday will be the first time Krispy Kreme has offered its Chocolate Glazed doughnuts since World Chocolate Day last year.

“Krispy Kreme fans always anticipate we’ll return our Chocolate Glazed doughnuts on World Chocolate Day, so this year we’re making it extra special and extra chocolatey by adding HERSHEY’S to the glaze for the first time. It’s amazing, but only for one day. So, don’t miss out on this,” said Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme Chief Growth Officer.

Chocolate and doughnut lovers can enjoy Chocolate Glazed doughnuts with HERSHEY’S chocolate glaze on Monday at participating Krispy Kremeshops throughout the U.S., available in-shop and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’sapp and website while supplies last.