Krispy Kreme Rewards members can celebrate FREEdom throughout the month of July with a free doughnut every Tuesday and a free iced coffee every Friday with any purchase, the brand announced today.

The FREEbies with any purchase at participating Krispy Kreme shops kick off Tuesday, July 2 when Rewards members can select any doughnut fromKrispy Kreme’s new Star Spangled Sweetness Collection – three patriotic sweet treats celebrating the Fourth of July: the Firework Cookies & Kreme Filled Doughnut, the Cotton Candy Sparkler Doughnut, and the Freedom Flag Doughnut.

A week later on Tuesday, July 9, Krispy Kreme will treat Rewards members to any doughnut from its popular KIT KAT Collection – the KIT KAT Crunch Doughnut, KIT KAT Cookie Dream Doughnut, and the KIT KAT Salted Caramel Brownie Doughnut for free. These doughnuts, packed with creamy chocolate and crispy wafers, which were first offered in April as part of an all-new, limited-time collection, will return for one week only, beginning July 8.

Rewards members’ free doughnuts for Tuesday July 16, 23 and 30 are surprises and will be revealed in the coming days at www.krispykreme.com and on the brand’s social media channels.

Rewards members’ free iced coffee each Friday in July can be any size.

Krispy Kreme earlier this year introduced all-new Krispy Kreme Rewards – the most generous rewards program in the history of doughnuts – attracting millions of new members to a more generous points system that makes it faster to earn and easier to redeem free doughnuts and beverages. Guests can sign up for Krispy Kreme Rewards by simply downloading the Krispy Kreme app and or by visiting www.krispykreme.com/account/create-account.

Rewards members, show how you’re celebrating FREEdom with FREEbies from Krispy Kreme throughout July by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme on social. Learn more about Krispy Kreme’s FREEdom FREEbies by visiting www.krispykreme.com/rewards.