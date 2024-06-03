Krispy Kreme is the destination for doughnut lovers on National Doughnut Day this Friday, June 7, where millions of guests around the world will enjoy “Your Favorite Free.”

On National Doughnut Day, Americans can receive any “favorite” doughnut of choice free – no purchase necessary (excludes limited time only doughnuts) – as well as a $2 Original Glazed dozen with the purchase of any dozen in shop and via drive-thru at participating Krispy Kreme shops.

“Krispy Kreme fans look forward to National Doughnut Day every year, and this year they can get their favorite for free!” says Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer. “It’s a sweet day all around. We can’t wait to thank everyone for their love of Krispy Kreme doughnuts.”