Sharing is caring. On World Kindness Day this Thursday, Nov. 13, Krispy Kreme is taking those words to heart, giving all guests a FREE Original Glazed dozen with the purchase of any regular-priced dozen to share with others.

“We believe in the power of kindness and the joy that comes from sharing,” said Alison Holder, Krispy Kreme Chief Brand and Product Officer. “Doughnuts are a sweet way to be kind and show you care – a thoughtful treat straight from the heart … and the box! We hope each Krispy Kreme doughnut on World Kindness Day sparks a big, bright smile.”

Fans can either purchase a classic dozen or build their own dozen with nine new doughnuts now available every day from Krispy Kreme’s refreshed doughnut menu that offers 16 full-sized doughnuts from 10, featuring trending flavors, fan favorites requested on social media, and returning popular doughnuts.

Krispy Kreme’s World Kindness Day offer is available Thursday in-shop and via drive-thru at participating U.S. shops and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s website and app using code BOGOFREE, while supplies last. Limit two per guest.

Krispy Kreme operates in more than 40 countries, many of which will offer World Kindness Day gestures on Thursday.

Share how you’re spreading joy this World Kindness Day by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme on social media. To learn more about Krispy Kreme’s World Kindness Day offer, visit krispykreme.com/offers