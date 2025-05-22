Krispy Kreme will celebrate the Class of 2025 on May 28 with free Original Glazed three-packs and an all-new “Dough-ploma” inspired by Dr. Seuss’s timeless book, “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!”

Throughout Wednesday, May 28, any high school or college senior who wears their Class of 2025 cap and gown or senior swag, including shirts and jackets, can get a free Original Glazed three-pack, no purchase necessary while supplies last.

To further celebrate the class, thousands of lucky graduates nationwide will win an “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” Dough-ploma worth free Original Glazed®doughnuts for a year – one dozen per month beginning June 2025 through May 2026. Multiple grads will be randomly selected throughout the day at every participating shop.

To help sweeten graduation parties, Krispy Kreme will offer $12 Original Glazed dozens May 28 to all guests in-shop and online, limit 4 per guest.

“The Class of 2025 soon will be off to great places and Krispy Kreme is a sweet place to start,” said Dave Skena, Chief Growth Officer for Krispy Kreme. “Congratulations to each and every one of you. May 28 is your day! Come by Krispy Kreme before you’re off and away.”

Additionally, all K-12 students can celebrate the spring semester with a free doughnut for each A (up to six) on their report card one time at participating shops now throughout the summer. Students must be present and the report card must be from the current term. Eligible doughnuts include the iconic Original Glazed and most doughnuts on the core menu, excluding premium offerings such as limited-time doughnuts.

Members of the Class of 2025 can show how they’re celebrating their graduation and the places they’ll go with Krispy Kreme on social media by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme.