With a record 38.4 million Americans expected to hit the road over the Memorial Day weekend, Krispy Kreme is sweetening both journey and destination by offering a dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts for just $3.84 with the purchase of any dozen at regular price, Friday through Monday, May 24-27.

AAA projects 38.4 million people will travel by car at least 50 miles over Memorial Day weekend, the highest number for the holiday since AAA began tracking in 2000.

“38.4 million people will be on the road this holiday weekend. We’ve got a great deal for every one of them that will make those road trip memories happier and more delicious,” says Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme Global Chief Brand Officer.

Krispy Kreme’s Memorial Day weekend “Doughnut Detour” deal is available at participating shops with a limit of two dozen per customer in-shop and a limit of one when ordering online for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’sapp and website, using promocode ROADTRIP.

