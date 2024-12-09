Krispy Kreme is making it harder to be grinchy this holiday season by sweetening its annual “Day of the Dozens” even more on Thursday, 12/12, offering guests a dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts for free with the purchase of any dozen at regular price.
Spread holiday cheer Thursday with Original Glazed dozens, available for free with purchase of any dozen at regular price
Krispy Kreme fans can treat themselves and loved ones to this sweet holiday deal Thursday in-shop and via drive-thru only, limit two free dozen per guest at participating shops.
Krispy Kreme also continues celebrating the season with its Merry Grinchmas Doughnut Collection, featuring three all-new doughnuts inspired by characters from the Christmas classic “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” by Dr. Seuss – along with two returning fan-favorite doughnuts:
- New Grinch Doughnut: An unglazed doughnut filled with cookies & creme-flavored filling, dipped in Grinch-green icing, complete with a chocolate icing smirk and buttercreme hair.
- New Grinchy Claus Doughnut: An Original Glazed® doughnut dipped in chocolate icing, topped with white buttercreme, Christmas crispies, and a Grinch-themed decoration.
- New Cindy-Lou Who Merry Berry Tree Doughnut: An Original Glazed® Doughnut dipped in strawberry-flavored icing, decorated with a green buttercreme tree, festive sprinkles, and topped with a star decoration.
- Santa Belly Doughnut: A returning holiday favorite, an unglazed doughnut filled with white Kreme, dipped in red icing, piped with a black chocolate Santa belt, and topped with a belt buckle.
- Holiday Sprinkle Doughnut: An Original Glazed doughnut dipped in chocolate icing and covered in festive sprinkles.