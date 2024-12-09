Krispy Kreme is making it harder to be grinchy this holiday season by sweetening its annual “Day of the Dozens” even more on Thursday, 12/12, offering guests a dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts for free with the purchase of any dozen at regular price.

Krispy Kreme fans can treat themselves and loved ones to this sweet holiday deal Thursday in-shop and via drive-thru only, limit two free dozen per guest at participating shops.

Krispy Kreme also continues celebrating the season with its Merry Grinchmas Doughnut Collection, featuring three all-new doughnuts inspired by characters from the Christmas classic “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” by Dr. Seuss – along with two returning fan-favorite doughnuts: