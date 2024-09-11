Krispy Kreme is substituting a super deal for superstition this Friday the 13th, offering fans a dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts for just 13 cents with the purchase of any dozen or 16-count Minis at regular price.

Krispy Kreme’s “Lucky Friday” 13-cent Original Glazed dozen is available at participating shops with a limit of one dozen per customer in-shop and when ordering online for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’sapp and website using promocode “13.”

