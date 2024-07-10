Krispy Kreme and doughnut lovers will celebrate 87 years of hot, fresh and iconic Original Glazed doughnuts this Friday, July 12, by enjoying and sharing 87-cent Original Glazed dozens with the purchase of any dozen at regular price.

“Treating our fans on our birthday is a long-time tradition,” said Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme. “A dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for just 87 cents when you buy any dozen is a sweet way for us to thank our fans who have kept us going all these years.”

On Friday, July 12 only, guests who purchase any dozen at regular price can receive an Original Glazed dozen for just 87 cents – limit two dozen when purchased in-shop and via drive-thru and one dozen when purchased online for pickup or delivery at participating shops across the U.S. while supplies last. Use BDAY to redeem online.

Krispy Kreme was founded in 1937 by Vernon Rudolph, who began selling doughnuts to grocery stores. Romanced by the irresistible scent of doughnut-making drifting into the streets, passersby asked if they could buy hot, fresh doughnuts. So, Rudolph cut a hole in an outside wall and began selling Original Glazed doughnuts directly to customers on the sidewalk.

Nearing nine decades later, Krispy Kreme continues to evolve its menu with a wide range of delicious doughnut innovations while the Original Glazed doughnut remains just as melt-in-your-mouth delicious and iconic as ever, enjoyed by all generations, especially when the brand’s beloved Hot Light is on.

Share how you’re celebrating Krispy Kreme’s 87th birthday with 87-cent Original Glazed dozens by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme. Learn more about Krispy Kreme’sbirthday celebration by visiting www.krispykreme.com/offers/birthday.