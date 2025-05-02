As Americans race to state DMVs to meet the May 7 REAL ID deadline, Krispy Kreme is sweetening the rush – and relieving the stress – with a surge of FREE Original Glazed Doughnuts.

Next Wednesday, May 7, Krispy Kreme will give all guests one free Original Glazed doughnut all day in shop or via drive-thru at participating shops, limit one per guest, no purchase necessary and no ID required!

“The DMV can be stressful enough in normal times, but we know May 7 is going to be ‘next level’ stress for many Americans trying to get their REAL ID,” said Dave Skena, Chief Growth Officer of Krispy Kreme. “So, we’re going to keep this simple. Come by on May 7 and have a free Original Glazed doughnut on us, no REAL ID – or any ID – required.”