Krispy Kreme is counting down to the first day of summer this week by offering guests half off Original Glazed dozens Monday through Wednesday and $1 BOGO Original Glazed dozens on Thursday – the “Hot Light-est” day of the year.

Krispy Kreme will also celebrate summer’s arrival by surprising randomly selected guests on Thursday with FREE Original Glazed dozen.

The half-off Original Glazed dozens will be available during their evening Hot Light hours, 5 to 7 p.m., Monday through Wednesday. And for the Hot Light-est day of the year Thursday, everyone can celebrate summer’s official arrival by enjoying and sharing $1 Original Glazed dozens with the purchase of any dozen at regular price.

“We can’t think of a better way to celebrate summer’s official start than some sweet deals on our iconic Original Glazed dozens,” said Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme.

Krispy Kreme’s Hot Light Happy Hours and Hot Light-est Day of the Year offers are available at participating shops with a limit of two dozen per customer in-shop and a limit of one when ordering online for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’sapp and website. The Hot Light Happy Hour promotion can be redeemed using promocode HOTNOW and the Hot Light-est Day of the year promotion can be redeemed using promocode SUMMER.