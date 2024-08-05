Krispy Kreme, Inc. announced its inaugural Moroccan shop will open on August 9, 2024. In partnership with franchisee Americana, the company known for its iconic Original Glazed doughnuts and coffee will now be making doughnuts fresh daily in Morocco.

The company’s strategy is clear: make fresh doughnuts available in more places and keep reminding people of the joy that is Krispy Kreme®. This expansion is part of their strategic growth plan to bring its world-famous, fresh doughnuts to more consumers around the globe through its capital-efficient hub and spoke model.

Why Morocco?

The selection of Morocco is motivated by its economic vitality and the consumption habits of its population, who appreciate moments of pleasure and conviviality. “Our decision to enter the Moroccan market is part of our broader expansion strategy in the Middle East and North Africa region,” said Raphael Duvivier, Krispy Kreme Chief Development Officer. “We know our iconic doughnuts and coffee will add an extra touch of joy to Moroccan consumers and bolster our presence in this crucial market.”

Special events and promotions

To commemorate this exceptional opening, a grand festive event is planned. Attendees will enjoy a variety of entertainment and can participate in raffles for a chance to win exclusive prizes. Among these prizes, a few fortunate guests will win a year’s supply of Krispy Kreme doughnuts. Special offers and discounts will also be available throughout the inaugural day.

A Diverse and Customized Offering

The shop will feature a varied selection of 12 doughnuts, including the most popular and beloved flavors from around the world. Among these treats, customers will find the iconic Original Glazed as well as chocolate, fruit, and hazelnut creations. Krispy Kreme will also introduce cream-filled and jam-filled doughnuts, along with gluten-free and vegan options to satisfy all doughnut lovers.

To cater specifically to Moroccan tastes, Krispy Kreme has developed a range of exclusive doughnuts inspired by local flavors. This includes a caramel doughnut, reminiscent of the sweetness of dulce de leche and churros, two desserts particularly cherished in Morocco. A cinnamon doughnut has also been created to reflect traditional Moroccan flavors. Additionally, a lemon dream doughnut celebrates the frequent use of citrus in Moroccan cuisine. Each doughnut is made fresh daily, handcrafted, and decorated to ensure an exceptional taste experience.

In addition to doughnuts, customers can enjoy a wide array of beverages. The selection will feature classics made with 100% Arabica coffee, renowned for its richness and quality, as well as more original and refreshing drinks. Creamy cappuccinos, smooth lattes, various teas, and fruit frappes will also be available, perfectly complementing Krispy Kreme’s doughnuts.

A Unique Shop Concept: The Hot Light Theatre Shop

The Moroccan shop will introduce the famous Hot Light shop concept, also known as the “Theatre Shop,” where consumers can watch doughnuts being glazed and served fresh and warm directly from the production line. This concept offers an immersive and engaging experience, allowing customers to witness the captivating process of Krispy Kreme doughnut making in real-time.

Partnerships with local suppliers

Committed to supporting the local economy, Krispy Kreme is already collaborating with Moroccan suppliers for a significant portion of its ingredients and materials. This collaboration will be further strengthened after the shop’s opening, fostering sustainable and mutually beneficial relationships with local communities and producers.