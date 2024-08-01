Krispy Kreme, Inc. announced a joint venture with Glaseadas Originales to bring one of the world’s most loved sweet treats to Spain in 2025. The brand will offer its iconic, fresh doughnuts to Spanish consumers starting with a Hot Light Theater Shop in Madrid.

During the next five years, Krispy Kreme, a minority investor in the venture, expects to create more than 500 fresh points of access across key cities including Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia, and Malaga.

The company’s strategy is clear: make their fresh doughnuts available in more places and keep reminding people of the joy that is Krispy Kreme. This expansion is part of their strategic growth plan to bring its world-famous, fresh doughnuts to more consumers around the globe through its capital-efficient hub and spoke model.

“After a tremendous response in Europe following our successful entry into France and the announcement to open in Germany, we couldn’t be more excited to bring the Krispy Kreme experience to Spain. We believe our fresh doughnuts will be a wonderful addition to the thriving Spanish food market,” said Raphael Duvivier, Krispy Kreme Chief Development Officer.