In what might be THE colossal collab of the year, Krispy Kreme and Crocs announced the introduction of limited-edition Krispy Kreme x Crocs Classic Clogs.

More than a year in the making, comfort meets crave in this “icon for an icon” collaboration of two true global originals – Krispy Kreme’s Original Glazed Doughnut and Crocs’ Classic Clog.

Hot now and being served beginning Aug. 5 in adult sizes at Crocs stores, crocs.com and select channels, the Krispy Kreme x Crocs Classic Clogs’ design features a fresh out-of-the-glazer treatment, along with oversized Jibbitz charms of the Original Glazed doughnut and Krispy Kreme Hot Light. The Clogs also include two interchangeable toe caps – chocolate and strawberry icing with sprinkles – that you can swap out depending on your favorite flavor, and the Clogs’ pivoting heel strap features the Krispy Kreme logo.

Each pair of the limited-edition Krispy Kreme x Crocs Classic Clog comes in a custom co-branded box designed around Krispy Kreme’s classic dozens box. Also available is a Krispy Kreme five-pack of Jibbitz™ charms featuring two doughnuts, a dozens box, the iconic paper hat and Krispy Kreme logo.

To celebrate the collaboration, Krispy Kreme is offering a Krispy Kreme x Crocs special dozen featuring the three doughnuts brought to life by the Clogs: Original Glazed®, Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles, and Strawberry Iced with Sprinkles. The dozen will be available Aug. 4 through 10 while supplies last at participating Krispy Kreme shops and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website.

Fans of both brands can get early access to Krispy Kreme x Crocs Classic Clogs on Aug. 4 by visiting any participating Krispy Kreme shop and scanning the displayed Crocs QR Code to order.

Krispy Kreme is also offering guests who come in wearing their Crocs on August 9 a free Original Glazed Doughnut.

“It’s been so much fun working with Crocs to create what might be the sweetest Classic Clogs yet,” said Alison Holder, Krispy Kreme Chief Brand and Product Officer. “Fans of both of our brands expect the unexpected and this collab certainly is next-level when it comes to that. We can’t wait to see Krispy Kreme x Crocs ‘clog’ social media.”

“At Crocs, we’ve always believed in comfort you can customize – and now, with Krispy Kreme, we’re serving up style that’s glazed with personality and sprinkled with style,” said Terence Reilly, Crocs, Inc. Chief Brand Officer. “Because when it comes to self-expression, we ‘doughnut’ hold back.”

Crocs Classic Clogs started a comfort revolution around the world and is the irreverent go-to comfort shoe that you’re sure to fall deeper in love with day after day. Crocs Classic Clogs offer lightweight Iconic Crocs Comfort™, a color for every personality, and an ongoing invitation to be comfortable in your own shoes, including while enjoying and sharing Krispy Kreme doughnuts.