Get ready to skip the tricks and dive straight into the treats this Halloween season! Krispy Kreme’s all-new Trick or Treat! Collection will sweeten Halloween activities, whether you’re hosting a haunted bash, headed to a hayride, carving a pumpkin or gearing up for trick-or-treating.

Halloween magic returns Oct. 6 with spooky new doughnuts, including two chances for guests in costume to score free treats

Available in a custom Halloween-themed box beginning today for a limited time at participating Krispy Kreme shops across the U.S., Krispy Kreme’s sweet Trick or Treat! Collection includes four all-new scary-good doughnuts:

The Candy Bag Doughnut – a Halloween-inspired treat bursting with flavors of your favorite trick-or-treat candy haul. The Candy Bag is an Original Glazed® doughnut topped with rich chocolate-flavored buttercreme, a nod to your favorite chocolate bars. It’s topped with a buttery caramel-flavored swirl and sprinkled with a vibrant trick-or-treat candy blend—featuring the textures and tastes of the mini candies you’d find in every Halloween candy bag.

Cookies and Skreme House Doughnut – a scary delicious shell doughnut filled with decadent Cookies & Kreme™ filling, this doughnut is a hauntingly sweet treat you'll never forget. It's dipped in rich chocolate icing, then topped with crunchy silver chocolate cookies that add a chilling texture with every bite. A twist of purple buttercreme flavored icing adds a ghostly touch, while a spooky Haunted House piece sits atop, making this doughnut as eerie as it is irresistible.

Jack-O-Lantern Doughnut – this festive shell doughnut is topped with smooth, orange buttercreme flavored icing, capturing the essence of fall in every bite. Adorned with a playful Jack-O-Lantern face pieces and topped with a green icing stem, it's the pumpkin-inspired delight you've been waiting for.

Spooky Sprinkle Doughnut – Our iconic Original Glazed® doughnut is transformed with a vibrant green icing dip that gives it an eerie, ghoulish glow. But the real magic happens with the ghostly Halloween sprinkles that top this frightfully fun treat—adding a dash of sweetness and a touch of spooky charm.

In addition to our festive Trick or Treat! Collection, Krispy Kreme is making festivities throughout the Halloween season even sweeter by giving guests not one, but two chances to enjoy a FREE doughnut. Stop by participating U.S. shops in any costume on Saturday, Oct. 25, and again on Halloween, Friday, Oct. 31, to receive a FREE Original Glazed® or Classic Ring Doughnut, no purchase necessary. No tricks, just a delicious treat for showing off your Halloween spirit!

“My message to everyone celebrating the Halloween season: treat yourself to a dozen of our Trick or Treat! doughnuts so you won’t be haunted by regret,” said Alison Holder, Krispy Kreme Chief Brand and Product Officer. “At Krispy Kreme, we believe Halloween should be all about treating our fans, never tricking them. Don’t forget to sneak a doughnut for yourself before sharing, because the only thing spookier than a ghost is an empty Krispy Kreme dozens box!”

Krispy Kreme’s Trick or Treat! Collection is available in-shop and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website. Guests can also enjoy some of the doughnuts in the collection in a Krispy Kreme 6-pack delivered fresh daily to select retailers. Visit krispykreme.com/locate/location-search#grocery to find a U.S. shop or retailer near you.