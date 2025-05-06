Krispy Kreme is brightening mom’s day and warming her heart with an all-new Minis for Mom Collection, debuting today and available through Mother’s Day, May 11.

The Minis for Mom Collection features four new bright and sunny treats:

Mini Strawberry Sunshine Doughnut – a Mini Original Glazed doughnut dipped in strawberry flavored icing, topped with yellow and orange icing drizzles and yellow vanilla flavored buttercreme.

Mini Chocolate Chip Cookie Delight Doughnut –a Mini Original Glazed doughnut dipped in chocolate icing & chocolate chip cookie crumble, topped with cookie dough flavored buttercreme.

Mini Chocolate Iced Yellow Heart Doughnut – a Mini Original Glazed doughnut dipped in chocolate icing and topped with a yellow icing heart.

Mini Sparkly Vanilla Sunset Doughnut – a Mini Original Glazed doughnut dipped in yellow vanilla flavored icing and pink sanding sugar.

“Our new minis are a fresh and sweet way to brighten the day for moms and other mother figures who bring so much joy to our lives – not just on Mother’s Day, but all week long,” said Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme Chief Growth Officer.

Krispy Kreme’s Minis for Mom Collection is available in-shop and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website, in 2-counts, and in a 16-count box. You can also enjoy the minis in a Krispy Kreme 8-pack box delivered fresh daily to select grocery stores. Visit krispykreme.com/locate/location-search#grocery to find a shop or retailer near you.