New treats are “poppin’ up” at Krispy Kreme. Meet Doughnut Dots – a new assortment of tiny, tasty takes on your favorite Krispy Kreme doughnuts that are small in size, huge in fun and flavor, and perfect for poppin’.

All-new assorted Doughnut Dots with four new flavors join Krispy Kreme’s Original Glazed Doughnut Dots as a permanent addition to the menu at participating Krispy Kreme shops:

Powdered – an Original Glazed doughnut hole tossed in sweet, powdered topping.

– an Original Glazed doughnut hole tossed in sweet, powdered topping. Sprinkled – an Original Glazed doughnut hole with rainbow nonpareils.

– an Original Glazed doughnut hole with rainbow nonpareils. Cinnamon – an Original Glazed doughnut hole tossed in cinnamon topping.

an Original Glazed doughnut hole tossed in cinnamon topping. Cookie Crumb – an Original Glazed doughnut hole tossed in a cookie crumb topping and sprinkled with sweet, powdered topping.

Krispy Kreme’s new Assorted Doughnut Dots, including the Original Glazed Doughnut Dots, come in a 10-count cup or 24-count box and are available in-shop and for pickup or delivery every day via Krispy Kreme’s app and website.

“Krispy Kreme fans can now double down on delicious when picking up their regular dozen by enjoying our new lineup of Doughnut Dots,” says Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme. “They’re bite-sized, fun, and made fresh daily. They’re perfect for sharing or you can pop ’em yourself when you’re on the go!”

Krispy Kreme and its fans will celebrate the arrival with Dollar Doughnut Dot Days, June 10 through 16, guests receiving a 10-count cup of assorted Doughnut Dots or Original Glazed Doughnut Dots for just $1 with the purchase of any dozen doughnuts.