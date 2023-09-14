Krispy Kreme Unveils New Lineup of Hot, Frozen, and Cold Coffees

Krispy Kreme is introducing a full line of more than two dozen hot, frozen and iced coffees that are all-new, made with richer roasts and better beans.

Beginning today at participating shops throughout the U.S., Krispy Kreme is expanding its permanent beverage menu, serving updated iced, frozen and hot coffees, all of which feature new, smoother blends and richer roasts for fresh, delicious flavor. Krispy Kreme also is adding oat milk to its menu, giving fans more options to customize their coffee.

“Krispy Kreme fans expect an awesome doughnut experience that exceeds their expectations. It’s time we delivered coffee worthy of pairing with our iconic doughnuts,” says Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme. “With richer roasts, better beans and exceptional taste, we’re excited for our fans to try these new coffees.”

Fans who purchase any of Krispy Kreme’s all-new coffees or espresso beverages (hot, iced or frozen) can enjoy a free doughnut of choice Sept. 14 through 17 at participating shops while supplies last via in shop and drive-thru or by ordering for pick-up via krispykreme.com or the brand’s app using the promo code SWEETDUO.

The new coffees – available in-shop and for delivery via ordering online or the company’s app –are part of a comprehensive relaunch of Krispy Kreme’s beverage program that, in addition to the new roasts and blends, includes upgraded equipment and team member training to standardize drink consistency.

Using Arabica beans that are 100 percent responsibly sourced, Krispy Kreme’s all-new brewed coffee features an improved classic, medium roast blend, while adjusted roast levels of espresso offer a better taste and consistent coffee sipping experience. The more than two dozen updated coffee beverages include: