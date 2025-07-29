Krispy Kreme is helping fans transport to “la dolce vita” this summer with its all-new Passport to Italy Collection: a sweet escape to Italy’s vibrant desserts and culture.

Three Italian dessert-inspired doughnuts, available for a limited time beginning July 29

Available beginning today for a limited time at participating Krispy Kreme shops across the U.S., Krispy Kreme’s Passport to Italy Collection features three of Italy’s most iconic desserts reimagined as irresistible doughnuts, including:

Cannoli Inspired Doughnut – an unglazed ring doughnut half-dipped in chocolate icing and cookie crunch, dusted with powdered coating and topped with a cannoli flavored buttercreme dollop.

– an unglazed ring doughnut half-dipped in chocolate icing and cookie crunch, dusted with powdered coating and topped with a cannoli flavored buttercreme dollop. Limone Delight Doughnut – an unglazed shell doughnut filled with lemon delight flavored Kreme, dipped in zesty lemon-flavored icing and topped with candied lemon.

– an unglazed shell doughnut filled with lemon delight flavored Kreme, dipped in zesty lemon-flavored icing and topped with candied lemon. Tiramisu Inspired Doughnut – an unglazed shell doughnut filled with tiramisu flavored Kreme, topped with sweet creme flavored buttercreme and dusted with cocoa.

“This summer, Krispy Kreme is transporting you to Italy’s sweet life – no passport required,” said Alison Holder, Krispy Kreme Chief Brand and Product Officer. “There’s a taste of Italy’s sweetest dessert traditions in every bite of our Passport to Italy doughnuts, from tiramisu to cannoli to lemon … dipped, dusted and drizzled to perfection.”

Krispy Kreme’s Passport to Italy Collection is available in-shop and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website, individually and by the dozen.