Krispy Kreme's to Offer Dozen Doughnuts for $1 on December 12

The holidays will get even sweeter Sunday, Dec. 12, when Krispy Kreme and its fans celebrate the brand’s annual “Day of the Dozens,” offering guests one dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for just $1 with the purchase of any dozen at regular price.

Krispy Kreme fans can treat themselves, loved ones and friends to a dozen iconic Original Glazed doughnuts for just $1 via takeout, drive-thru or in shops when they purchase any dozen, including the Let It Snow holiday collection, which enables fans to experience the joy of the season with three new doughnuts and the return of some holiday classics in a festive, limited-edition box.

“Day of the Dozens has become a favorite holiday treat for Krispy Kreme fans because getting a second dozen for $1 means there is plenty to share with family and friends” says Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme.

Krispy Kreme’s Day of the Dozens offer is limited to two per customer at participating shops across the U.S. Show us how you’re celebrating by using #DayofDozens and tagging @krispykreme on social. Learn more about Krispy Kreme’s “Day of the Dozens” offer by visiting www.krispykreme.com/offers/dayofdozens.