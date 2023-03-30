Krispy Kreme's Pumpkin Spice Glazed Doughnut Returns for Limited Time

You can “fall” for this one, because it’s not a joke. Krispy Kreme is spicing up April Fools by returning its fall-favorite Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnut just a bit early – for two days only, this Saturday and Sunday, April 1-2.

“It’s Pumpkin Spice season! Hurry in for our Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed doughnuts at Krispy Kreme. Kidding not kidding,” says Krispy Kreme Global Chief Brand Officer Dave Skena.

The Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnut will be available Saturday and Sunday at participating Krispy Kreme shops across the U.S. in-shop and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website while supplies last.

Share how you’re “fall real” this April Fools with Krispy Kreme’s Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnut by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme.