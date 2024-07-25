Krispy Krunchy Chicken is offering a new $4 Value Meal for price-conscious consumers. With nearly 3,000 locations, guests can enjoy a freshly made Cajun meal without breaking the bank.

The $4 Value Meal features two options: two pieces of dark meat bone-in fried chicken or two hand-breaded white-meat Cajun Tenders. Each meal includes Krispy Krunchy potato wedges, which are crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside, made with Cajun marinade and custom breading.

This offer is available only Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at participating locations while supplies last. It is not available for ordering through DoorDash, Uber Eats, GrubHub, or other digital platforms.