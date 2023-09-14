Krispy Krunchy Chicken Approaches 3,000 Units

While most fried chicken quick-service restaurants serve their customers via a drive-thru, Krispy Krunchy Chicken serves up “freshly made, perfectly Cajun” fried chicken that captures the hearts and palates of fans inside someplace you might not expect – gas stations and convenience stores.

According to the National Association of Convenience Stores, there are over 150,000 convenience stores in the United States. As Krispy Krunchy Chicken approaches 3,000 locations by the end of the year, the brand reports that 97% of its locations are in gas stations and convenience stores – over twice as many placements in these locations as the nearest store-in-store chicken competitor. The brand boasts one of the largest number of locations in the US.

“Krispy Krunchy is in a phase of rapid growth. Our operators and their customers have been fans of the business and the product for years, and that affinity has driven our growth – now more than ever, as we take our place as a major brand for fried chicken,” says Jim Norberg, President of Krispy Krunchy Chicken. “Our growth is powered by an evolution of our strategies in Marketing, Supply Chain, and support for our operators, and we are committed to get smarter and more craveable every day.”

Norberg joined the Krispy Krunchy family as Chief Operating Officer in 2022. He was promoted to President earlier this year and has helped shape and escalate the brand’s presence in new and established markets.

Initial enhancements to the model under his tenure include consumer-focused marketing, a new simplified menu, improved supply chain processes, and new and better tools for operators.

“We have the teams and systems in place to keep Krispy Krunchy at the forefront of our industry and to continue building on this incredible momentum that will enable us to bring our foodservice solution to more and more operators,” adds Norberg.