Krispy Krunchy Chicken, one of the fastest-growing hot food concepts in the convenience store business, is ready to showcase what they do best on National Fried Chicken Day. Head to your nearest location on Sunday, July 6, to celebrate with the juicy Cajun-spiced fried chicken that has captured the favor of fans nationwide. Now serving in all contiguous 48 states and widely available via third-party delivery programs like DoorDash, UberEats and Grubhub, it’s easier than ever to satisfy fans from coast to coast.

“We believe our guests deserve more – more quality, more taste, more value. That’s why National Fried Chicken Day is our favorite holiday at Krispy Krunchy. This year, in addition to offering our guests an exceptional value with our $5.99 Your Choice meal deals, we are giving exclusive fried chicken fan packs to some of our social media followers,” said Jim Norberg, CEO of Krispy Krunchy Chicken. “As we say, you either know how good it is or you haven’t tried it yet.”

Krispy Krunchy offers various and delicious ways to celebrate National Fried Chicken Day. Indulge in signature fried chicken by the piece or in a combo, the award-winning Cajun Chicken Sandwich, hand-breaded jumbo tenders with an assortment of sauces, new chicken nuggets and more. Don’t miss the $5.99 Your Choice meal deals that let guests build the meal they crave the most from these favorites.

Krispy Krunchy prepares its chicken in small batches right before serving, so guests enjoy freshly-made meals every time. The bone-in chicken and jumbo tenders come in fresh, marinated in a proprietary blend of mild Cajun spices. They are hand-breaded on site and fried up to a golden, juicy product. In addition to fried chicken, Krispy Krunchy also serves wings, an assortment of sides, honey biscuits, and family meals.