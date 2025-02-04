Krispy Krunchy Chicken, one of the fastest-growing hot food concepts in the convenience store business with over 3,200 locations, is serving up BIG flavor in bite-sized form with its brand-new Chicken Nuggets menu item. Starting today, customers can enjoy these golden, crispy, juicy nuggets that raise the bar on the competition, resetting expectations for just how good a nugget can be.

The new Chicken Nuggets are made with whole-muscle white chicken breast, marinated in a proprietary blend of seasonings and coated in a special “krunchy” breading. They are fried until golden brown in small batches and are the perfect solution for a quick bite at any time of day. Especially for on-the-go eating or to round out family meals, these popable, sharable chicken nuggets will become favorites with chicken lovers of all ages.

“Our Chicken Nuggets are truly best-in-class, and our development team has expertly perfected the recipe so that every bite provides a burst of flavor,” said Jim Norberg, CEO of Krispy Krunchy Chicken. “The top three reasons people seek out Krispy Krunchy are the quality of our food, our exceptional value and our cravable menu items. These nuggets embody all three. We’re excited to introduce this product to consumers and provide our operators with a product that’s proven in market testing to drive in new customers and increase overall sales – whether that’s in store or through delivery through DoorDash or UberEats or other providers.”

For a limited time at participating locations, consumers can enjoy a 6-piece order of Krispy Krunchy chicken nuggets, served with one dipping sauce, for just $4.99, or can choose the 10-piece order, served with two dipping sauces, for only $6.99 (in-store pricing only; slightly more expensive via delivery). The brand offers a variety of delicious dipping sauces – honey mustard, ranch, BBQ, buffalo, sweet & sour and the original Krispy Krunchy sauce – and for a complete meal, consumers can add any of the brand’s delicious side items, like wedge fries, mac & cheese or signature honey biscuits.

“After months of testing, we have created chicken nuggets that we firmly believe are better than any other nuggets out there. The all-white chicken breast that makes up our nuggets has been marinated to provide a perfect and slightly savory tang and we’ve coated that tender, juicy meat with a unique, flavorful breading that delivers a satisfying crunch similar to the rest of items on our menu,” said Alice Crowder, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Krunchy Chicken. “At Krispy Krunchy, we’re dedicated to providing more than what folks expect, and I can’t wait to hear what our fans think!”