    Krispy Krunchy Chicken Launches Special Value Meals

    Industry News | May 30, 2023

    Krispy Krunchy Chicken has launched special value meals with new combos starting at only $4.

    Guests have the option to build their own one-of-a-kind Cajun-flavored fried chicken combo for every budget and craving.

    The new value meals will be available until late June and include Krispy Krunchy Chicken®’s fan-favorite items, such as its dark meat chicken, crunchy tenders, and of course, honey biscuits!  

    • $4 Chicken Value Meal: 2 pieces of dark meat or tenders plus a honey biscuit
    • $6 Chicken Value Meal: 3 pieces of dark meat or tenders plus a honey biscuit
    • $8 Chicken Value Meal: 5 pieces of dark meat or tenders plus a honey biscuit

     

    Available at participating locations while supplies last.

