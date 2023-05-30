Krispy Krunchy Chicken Launches Special Value Meals

Krispy Krunchy Chicken has launched special value meals with new combos starting at only $4.

Guests have the option to build their own one-of-a-kind Cajun-flavored fried chicken combo for every budget and craving.

The new value meals will be available until late June and include Krispy Krunchy Chicken®’s fan-favorite items, such as its dark meat chicken, crunchy tenders, and of course, honey biscuits!

$4 Chicken Value Meal: 2 pieces of dark meat or tenders plus a honey biscuit

$6 Chicken Value Meal: 3 pieces of dark meat or tenders plus a honey biscuit

$8 Chicken Value Meal: 5 pieces of dark meat or tenders plus a honey biscuit

Available at participating locations while supplies last.