Get ready, Red Sox Nation, because Krispy Krunchy Chicken, one of the fastest growing hot food concepts in the country, has just been named the Official Fried Chicken of the Boston Red Sox. The fried chicken brand, best known for a national footprint in over 3200 convenience stores, will feature its fresh, hand-breaded chicken tenders and krispy chicken sandwich at Fenway Park as the ballpark’s official fried chicken offering.

Fenway Park, the oldest Major League Baseball ballpark still in use, has an impressive history of over 100 years. In addition to being home to the Boston Red Sox, it is also known for its trademark features like the “Green Monster,” the Pesky Pole, and the Lone Red Seat. The park is well and deservedly known as an icon of sports culture.

And, starting opening day, April 4, fans of both the Red Sox and great chicken have something else to celebrate as Krispy Krunchy Chicken joins the Fenway Park menu. Both jumbo chicken tenders and the all-breast meat chicken sandwich will be available throughout Fenway Park, in addition to other ballpark staples.

“Introducing Krispy Krunchy Chicken to one of Major League Baseball’s most beloved ballparks is a prestigious milestone for our brand,” said Jim Norberg, CEO of Krispy Krunchy Chicken. “This partnership reinforces that our fried chicken truly belongs in the major leagues and we’re proud to call Fenway Park home.”

The agreement with the Boston Red Sox marks the first MLB deal for Krispy Krunchy. With its dominance in convenience stores, the brand is now reaching out to new fans in new places, whether it be in Fenway Park, or universities or other non-traditional venues.

“The Boston Red Sox are excited to welcome Krispy Krunchy Chicken as the Official Fried Chicken of the Boston Red Sox,” said Troup Parkinson, Chief Marketing and Partnerships Officer, Boston Red Sox. “With bold flavors and high quality ingredients, Krispy Krunchy Chicken will elevate the gameday experience for our fans, providing a distinctive new offering to Fenway Park’s food lineup that the entire family can enjoy.”