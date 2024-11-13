Krispy Krunchy Chicken, one of the fastest-growing hot food concepts in the convenience store business, has named Matt Testa its Chief Operations Officer. The newest member of executive leadership will focus on strengthening the sales and operations teams for the brand which licenses over 3,000 locations.

“Matt brings us a proven track record of success and growth in c-stores. He has a visionary approach for leading teams to maximize impact, efficiency, and ease for operators,” said Jim Norberg, Chief Executive Officer for Krispy Krunchy Chicken. “Matt’s extensive experience will be instrumental as we continue to grow our store count, increase same-store sales, and streamline operations to further build on our momentum and position the brand for even greater success.”

Prior to Krispy Krunchy, Testa spent more than twenty years with the Pilot Flying J network, the largest group of travel centers in the country and a leading U.S. franchisee of fast-food restaurants. He joined Pilot in 2000 as a General Manager and, throughout his tenure, moved up to various leadership roles, culminating in his service as Zone Vice President of Operations, a position he held for nearly six years. “I am thrilled to join the Krispy Krunchy team, and am committed to fueling our growth as we expand our presence across the country,” said Matt Testa, Chief Operating Officer for Krispy Krunchy Chicken. “The brand is continuing a very exciting evolution and I am honored to help steer the organization through thoughtful and strategic processes that will allow the company to grow and remain a leader in our space.”