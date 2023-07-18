Krispy Krunchy Chicken Opens in Golden Acorn Casino and Travel Center in Campo, California

Fried chicken lovers are winning big! Krispy Krunchy Chicken, the “freshly made, perfectly Cajun” foodservice solution for over 2800 convenience stores and other outlets, recently opened its Golden Acorn Casino and Travel Center in Campo, California on July 14, 2023. The opening follows Krispy Krunchy Chicken’s expansion into non-traditional locations, like universities, arenas, and big-box retailers.

The casino-travel center will offer new dining options for guests with a sleek design and an experience for attendees to try the brand’s signature fried chicken and Cajun sides.

“We’re excited to bring our hand-breaded chicken and tenders to Golden Acorn,” says Jim Norberg, President of Krispy Krunchy Chicken. “We want to be a part of what brings their customers back again and again.”

The Golden Acorn Casino and Travel Center opening is Krispy Krunchy Chicken’s ninth casino location and joins other non-traditional dining spots for the brand.

“With its signature crispy coating and succulent, perfectly seasoned chicken, Krispy Krunchy Chicken has captured the hearts and palates of food enthusiasts worldwide,” said Michael J. Broderick, Golden Acorn Casino’s General Manager. “Golden Acorn Casino is delighted to bring this iconic brand to its valued guests, further enhancing the travel center and casino's commitment to providing exceptional experiences to all our customers.”

Since 1989, Krispy Krunchy Chicken has established itself as one of the fastest-growing hot food concepts in the convenience store business and has set the standard for serving freshly made, hand-breaded fried chicken and homestyle sides served hot and ready.