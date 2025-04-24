Krispy Krunchy Chicken, one of the fastest growing hot food concepts in the convenience store business, is now open in Montana, achieving a presence in all 48 contiguous United States and meeting the nation’s need for ridiculously good, Cajun-spiced fried chicken from coast to coast. The brand, which is operated in more than 3200 locations, continues to grow across C-stores and other retailers, including a recent partnership at the iconic Fenway Park, home to the Boston Red Sox.

“We are proud and excited to enter new territory with our Montana opening – ‘The Treasure State’ now has a new treasure and fans can savor their favorite golden-fried chicken in any of the contiguous 48 States,” said Jim Norberg, CEO of Krispy Krunchy Chicken. “Our sights keep getting bigger, and our loyal customers and dedicated operators are truly leading the way for our incredible growth. It’s a thrill to bring our premium offerings to more communities and share what makes our chicken highly sought after across the country.”

Krispy Krunchy specializes in fresh, hand-breaded chicken and chicken tenders with a mild Cajun spice that offers just the right amount of kick – but not so much it hurts! The brand also offers an award-winning Cajun Chicken sandwich, wings, chicken nuggets, honey biscuits and a variety of sides – all at a great value.

Customers may order on-site or use participating third-party delivery partners, like DoorDash, to have Krispy Krunchy delivered right to their door. For locations, go to https://locations.krispykrunchy.com/search.

In addition to convenience stores, Krispy Krunchy can be found and enjoyed at universities, casinos, and a variety of other locations. For more information about Krispy Krunchy Chicken, visit www.krispykrunchy.com or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.