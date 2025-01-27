Krispy Krunchy Chicken, one of the fastest-growing hot food concepts in the convenience store business with over 3,200 locations, is celebrating 2024 as an outstanding year of growth, menu innovation, and operational improvements. The brand continues to reset expectations in the c-store foodservice space, supplying high-quality, craveable menu items to successful operators throughout the country.

The Road Forward is Filled with Krispy Krunchy

The brand opened 605 stores in 2024, and projects that it will exceed this number for new stores in 2025. With a new organizational structure and new products, partners, and platforms, Krispy Krunchy Chicken is accelerating its national expansion.

“We’ve grown on the solid foundation of prioritizing the profitability of our operators through a cohesive brand strategy, strong foundational partnerships, and a focus on innovation,” said Jim Norberg, CEO of Krispy Krunchy Chicken. “These efforts have driven a significant increase in interest throughout the industry, and we continue to be sought out as the preferred foodservice offering.”

To support its continued growth, the company is focusing on collaboration across sales, operations, marketing, and supply chain to enhance the brand experience. From new products and platforms to new ways of training and executing, Krispy Krunchy is exploring new growth opportunities, bringing their craveable fried chicken to new locations every day.

Menu Innovation and Awards

In 2024, Krispy Krunchy introduced several successful menu innovations and LTOs. Primary among these was the launch of its updated Cajun Chicken Sandwich, which quickly became a standout in the competitive chicken sandwich market.

In addition, following the rise in food costs, the brand brought new relevance to its core menu by introducing its $4 Value Meal. “Research tells us that consumers choose us for our quality, our value, and our cravability,” said Norberg. “We quickly responded to the growing demand for even greater value in today’s economic climate with the $4 Value Meal, offering a fresh, craveable meal at an exceptional price point.”

Looking ahead, the brand plans to introduce more innovations in 2025, including new products and partnerships designed to increase customer satisfaction and growth.

Finally, in 2024, Krispy Krunchy was featured in several USA Today Readers’ Choice Awards and picked as one of “Eat This, Not That’s” Fastest Growing Restaurants. Yelp! ranked the brand on its Fastest Growing Brands of 2024 list, a distinction driven entirely by the increase in search and mentions by consumers.

Third-Party Delivery

Rolling out third-party delivery, featuring partners like DoorDash, UberEats and GrubHub, was a focus in 2024 and has already started to pay off. Consolidating third-party providers into one menu management tool through OLO, Krispy Krunchy began signing up stores mid-year and ended the year with nearly 500 stores on the platform. The tool has lowered commission fees for most operators and has reduced complexity by allowing stores to eliminate multiple tablets from multiple partners.

Initial sales have been strong – even when unexpected.

“On Thanksgiving, we saw our volumes nearly double, and Christmas day delivered sales at nearly four times our usual rate,” said Norberg. “Our operators have been extremely satisfied with this program, and we’ll be expanding it throughout 2025. It’s just one more way we help bring customers their favorite fried chicken, whenever and wherever they want it.”