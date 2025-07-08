Summer is here, and it’s time for road trips and mouthwatering meals with Krispy Krunchy Chicken, one of the fastest-growing hot food concepts in the convenience store business. For a limited time, Krispy Krunchy is offering great, affordable options with the relaunch of its “Your Choice Combo” for just $5.99, featuring all of the brand’s craveable chicken menu items.

Customers can now enjoy great-tasting, mildly Cajun-spiced chicken across each of the 48 contiguous United States. The Your Choice Combo offers guests the option of 3-piece bone-in chicken, 3-piece jumbo tenders, 6-piece chicken nuggets or the Cajun Chicken Sandwich, with each meal accompanied by crispy potato wedges. The price is $5.99 whichever combo is chosen, though pricing and participation may vary and the price is not available for online orders.

But that’s not all! Krispy Krunchy Chicken is elevating the flavor experience with a lineup of reformulated and redesigned dipping sauces designed to take the experience to the next level. Through extensive research, Krispy Krunchy has made its sauces even more craveable. Available to stores now, the new sauce lineup is expected to be in most locations by August 1 and includes:

New! Signature Krunch Sauce: A bold remix of classic comeback sauce that’s creamy, tangy, peppery, and unapologetically craveable.

Ranch: Creamy and zesty, this classic ranch sauce is herb-kissed and perfect for dipping, drizzling and dunking.

Buffalo: The intersection of fiery and tangy – this sauce packs a punch with a smooth finish that keeps things interesting.

Honey Mustard: Sweet meets tangy in this smooth and perfectly balanced fan favorite.

Barbeque: A savory sauce that's both rich and smoky with just enough sweetness.

Sweet & Sour: This one's got range! It's tangy, zesty and has just the right amount of sass.

“We have always believed that our operators and their customers deserve more – more quality, more value, more craveable options. While no one is immune to inflation, Krispy Krunchy is consistently serving up flavorful and highly craveable chicken at a fantastic value with the convenience consumers need,” said Jim Norberg, CEO of Krispy Krunchy Chicken. “We believe our all-white breast meat chicken nuggets, Cajun chicken sandwich and hand-breaded jumbo tenders and bone-in chicken are the best in the market and we’re pricing this combo so that everyone can taste for themselves.”

In addition to these fan favorites, Krispy Krunchy also offers wings, an assortment of sides, honey biscuits, and family meals. Pick up at your nearest location or order delivery through DoorDash, Grubhub, Postmates, or Uber Eats (where available). For more information about Krispy Krunchy Chicken, visit www.krispykrunchy.com or follow the brand on Facebook and Instagram.