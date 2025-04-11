KRS Corporation, LLC, a leader in innovative solutions for the restaurant industry, today unveiled the TDS-BLE Bumpbar, a groundbreaking Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) bumpbar designed to revolutionize Kitchen Display Systems (KDS). This new product offers unparalleled wireless flexibility and enhanced functionality, addressing the evolving needs of modern restaurant operations.

The TDS-BLE Bumpbar allows for placement away from the monitor, optimizing workflow and accessibility for kitchen staff. Available in 20 or 30 button models, it features programmable and pre-configured sequences for popular restaurant operations, ensuring seamless integration with existing KDS setups. Key features include:

Extended battery life powered by two standard AA alkaline batteries.

Bluetooth Qualified and FCC/CA certified for reliable performance.

HID interface or Android custom UUID for versatile connectivity.

Custom UUID support for audio alerts, enhancing non-Windows KDS applications.

Standard signaling with Windows OS for Caps, Num, and Scroll Lock LEDs.

Multi-keystroke storage per key location for efficient operation.

Patented design for easy key legend changes.

Secure link, binding the bumpbar to the host device.

iOS app for convenient field configuration updates.

OS connection independence, supporting Windows, Mac, Android 10+, Raspberry Pi, and most Bluetooth 5 BLE-enabled devices.

Customizable Branding Options Available for OEM Partnerships.

Designed to maintain the form, fit, and function of KRS Corporation’s popular USB, PS/2, RS-232 bumpbars and mounting brackets.

Made in the USA.

“We developed the TDS-BLE Bumpbar to reduce the operational costs associated with KDS systems, providing our customers with a truly universal and efficient solution,” said Kevin Stoops, President of KRS Corporation, LLC. “This product represents a significant leap forward in wireless KDS technology, offering unmatched flexibility and compatibility.”

The TDS-BLE Bumpbar is designed for restaurants and Point of Sale (POS) resellers serving the restaurant industry. It will be available in Q2 2025 with pricing starting at $199 per unit.

“With over 20 years of experience and a presence in 35% of the top 20 restaurant chains, KRS Corporation is committed to delivering innovative solutions that enhance our customers’ bottom line,” added Stoops. “Our products are used in tens of thousands of restaurants worldwide, spanning convenience stores, casual dining, fast-casual, fast food, coffee shops, and even CNC machine resellers. We manufacture our bumpbars in our own state-of-the-art facility in Louisburg, KS, ensuring the highest quality and reliability.”