Krystal Restaurants LLC, the iconic Southern slider chain, is accelerating its national growth strategy with the recent opening of two new locations and plans to unveil two more within the next month, marking a significant stride in its aggressive national growth strategy. This expansion underlines Krystal’s commitment to bringing its beloved brand to more communities across the United States.

The expansion began with a new restaurant in Mableton, Georgia, followed by a mid-May opening in Calera, Alabama with a new franchisee. The next restaurant will debut in Wilson, North Carolina on June 24, marking Krystal’s entry into the Tar Heel State, a key market for future growth. Additionally, Krystal’s largest franchisee will open a new location in Arab, Alabama in July.

These strategic openings highlight Krystal’s impressive momentum and successful franchise partnerships. The Mableton and Arab locations feature Krystal’s traditional fast-service layout, while the Calera and Wilson locations are integrated into convenience stores in collaboration with Circle K and Valero. The innovative C-store format maximizes space efficiency, enhances guest accessibility and creates a symbiotic operational flow between the restaurant and its convenience store partners.

“The future is incredibly bright for Krystal,” said Josh Kern, CEO of Krystal and SPB Hospitality. “These new locations represent our brand’s growth into new and existing markets, allowing us to share our iconic menu with more communities. The dedication of our franchise partners is crucial to our expansion, and our collaboration with them ensures we serve our guests efficiently and effectively.”

Krystal remains committed to sustained growth through its proven, efficient layouts and aims to revolutionize the quick-service restaurant industry with innovative designs and a customer-centric approach.