This football season, Krystal, the original home of the slider in the South, is taking tailgating to the next level with unbeatable deals and crave-worthy new menu offerings perfect for any time of day. Beginning today, fans can score a Sackful of 12 Krystals for just $12 – or opt for 12 Cheese Krystals at $15 – ensuring everyone can score the sliders they love most.

Additionally, Krystal is introducing new menu items to enhance guests’ game day experience, including:

Bacon Cheddar Ranch Fries: Crispy fries topped with savory bacon, melty cheddar cheese and creamy ranch – ideal for sharing with friends or indulging solo while watching the game.

Sausage Gravy Tater Scrambler: Scrambled eggs served over crispy tots, topped with melted American cheese and a savory sausage patty all smothered in sausage gravy.

Sausage Gravy Biscuit Scrambler: A fluffy biscuit topped with scrambled eggs, sausage and rich sausage gravy.

Sausage Gravy Biscuit: The ultimate comfort food – warm, fluffy biscuits topped with rich, savory sausage gravy.

These new, limited-time items add a hearty touch to Krystal’s menu, perfect for welcoming football season and the cooler fall weather. The bacon cheddar ranch loaded fries are the ultimate game day food, while the made in-house sausage gravy breakfast items are ideal for warming up on your way to the tailgate or refueling the morning after the game day fun. The limited-time tailgate items are available at participating locations from Aug. 19 through the fall season.

“These new football season promotions are all about delivering exceptional value and making Krystal the ultimate destination for tailgating and fall gatherings,” said Kaitlin Stoehr, Krystal’s Senior Director of Marketing. “We’re excited to offer our guests a variety of craveable options to enjoy with friends and family while cheering on their favorite teams.”