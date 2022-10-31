Krystal Appoints Talon America OOH Media Agency

Talon America, a leading independent Out of Home (OOH) media specialist and technology services company, announced that it has been appointed as U.S. OOH media agency partner by Krystal Restaurants, the original quick-service restaurant chain in the South. Krystal is expanding its brand of craveable indulgences for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late-night, and Talon was selected as a partner with proven data-driven targeting and measurement capabilities to develop and execute OOH campaigns for its new premium sandwich offering and support overall brand and growth goals.

Krystal Restaurants operates nearly 300 restaurants across 9 states and Talon will deploy an OOH format mix of static and digital billboards, spanning digital bulletins, posters, transit shelters, gas station video networks (GSTV), and among others. Leveraging its technology platforms, Talon will execute precision targeting and measurable campaigns to drive foot traffic and sales performance aligned to restaurant locations. Krystal and Talon just unveiled a new OOH creative campaign to promote the new premium Side Chik chicken sandwich.

OOH continues to be the most effective medium for reaching one-to-many at scale — and 43 percent of U.S. adult consumers are noticing OOH ads more than before the pandemic, jumping to 59 percent with Millennials, 62 percent in cities with populations of one million plus, and 63 percent with Gen Z, according to the OAAA.

“Krystal has built a reputation of offering hot, fast, and friendly service paired with highly craveable menu items and OOH offers an unmatched creative canvas with new audience-based targeting and outcomes-based measurement capabilities for reaching local audiences with impactful storytelling,” says Jim Wilson, CEO of Talon America. “We look forward to our collaboration with Krystal to helping them achieve their full-funnel brand goals — from awareness to the purchase stage — with bold, unmissable OOH campaigns that reach high value on-the-go audiences.”

“As we continue to expand our restaurant locations and menu offerings, we’re refocusing our investments in OOH as an integral part of our omnichannel strategy for driving awareness, engagement, and conversion,” adds Casey Terrell, Chief Marketing Officer of Krystal Restaurants. “We’re impressed with Talon’s OOH expertise, data, and technology capabilities that can deliver precision targeting and measurable performance outcomes in creative OOH campaigns to support our growth.”