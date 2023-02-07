Krystal Asks Fans to Come Up with New Brand Taglines

This week Krystal, the home of the original slider, is launching new brand taglines and is putting fans into the co-pilot’s seat for the decision-making process. On The Breakfast Club radio morning show, Charlamagne Tha God and Ray J, echoed Head of Krystal’s Creative Marketing, 2 Chainz in challenging brands to get out there and put their marketing slogans to the test, but this time with the guest being the main respondent. Now, Krystal is live on the digital stage using their various social platforms to ask for fans’ help.

During the week of February 6, 2023, the iconic quick-service restaurant will be calling on guests to provide their input on the new messaging. To provide their guests the opportunity to vote on their next tagline, polling on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok is available this week. 2 Chainz is also encouraging fans to vote through his Twitter poll.

“We’re focusing on ways that we can engage directly with our guests and in more modern ways that meet them where they are, instead of just talking at them. We are exploring ways to have meaningful (and fun) conversations with them,” says Casey Terrell, Chief Marketing Officer for Krystal. “Our guests help drive our brand and their thoughts matter. We want them to be part of our marketing process.”

“2 Chainz, Charlamagne and Ray J are all about the fans and wanted them involved in this important decision for our brand, and when they said we need to get the fans involved, we listened and we acted,” adds Terrell. “They have been integral in evolving the Krystal brand, reaching new and more audiences, and helping guide us through this exciting transformative phase.”

Through polling, the brand will be bringing guests further into the process and strengthening their connection with the people they serve.

Some of the new taglines to vote on include “Now You Know” and “Who Else”. But, if fans have other ideas, they are encouraged to comment and tag the Krystal team, as they will be listing to ideas all week long.