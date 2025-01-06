Krystal, the original home of the slider in the South, is ringing in the New Year with bold flavors that don’t break the bank. With the return of the $4.99 Krystal Meal Deal, a spotlight on the customizable Pick 5 menu and the much-anticipated comeback of the Hangover Krystal, Krystal invites guests to indulge their cravings without overspending.

“Value isn’t just something we offer – it’s at the heart of who we are,” said Krystal’s Senior Director of Marketing, Kaitlin Stoehr. “We understand our guests are looking for ways to make every dollar count while still enjoying the food they love. That’s why we’re spotlighting incredible deals and rewarding our loyal fans with exclusive offers. We’re making sure everyone can start the year right – with delicious, satisfying meals that fit any budget.”

New Year, Unbeatable Value:

$4.99 Krystal Meal Deal – Back by popular demand, this deal includes two Krystals, small fries and a small drink – all for $4.99 at participating locations.*

Pick 5 – Always a favorite and now in the spotlight, the Pick 5 lets guests mix and match five items for less than $7 at participating locations.* Options include a Krystal, Cheese Krystal, Classic Pup, Corn Pup, Chili Cheese Pup, small fries or tots, small drink and Apple Turnover.

– Always a favorite and now in the spotlight, the Pick 5 lets guests mix and match five items for less than $7 at participating locations.* Options include a Krystal, Cheese Krystal, Classic Pup, Corn Pup, Chili Cheese Pup, small fries or tots, small drink and Apple Turnover. The Hangover Krystal – Returning just in time for New Year’s recovery, this slider features a fried egg, melty cheese and crispy bacon atop a classic Krystal. It’s available in three value-packed meal options*:

Hangover Krystal Meal Deal: One slider, small tots and a small drink starting at $6.49 Hangover Krystal Combo: Two sliders, medium fries and a medium drink starting at $10.59 Ultimate Hangover Cure Combo: Two sliders, loaded chili cheese fries and a small Icee starting at $12.99

Fan Favorites Continue Into 2025: Krystal is also carrying over some of its most-loved 2024 menu items into the New Year:

Classic Patty Melt: A savory twist on a classic, with caramelized onions and melted cheese on buttery toast

A savory twist on a classic, with caramelized onions and melted cheese on buttery toast Sausage Gravy Breakfasts: The Sausage Gravy Biscuit, Scrambler and Tater Scrambler remain perfect companions for chilly mornings

The Sausage Gravy Biscuit, Scrambler and Tater Scrambler remain perfect companions for chilly mornings Chili: Hearty beef-and-bean chili, available in cups or bowls, provides comfort and warmth when it’s needed most

Hearty beef-and-bean chili, available in cups or bowls, provides comfort and warmth when it’s needed most Glaze Bombs: Sweet, glazed donut holes are always a hit, no matter the season

Exclusive Perks for Krystal Club Members

Club Krystal members can enjoy exclusive digital offers and rewards throughout the season. Not a member? Sign up today at Krystal.com or download the Krystal app to unlock delicious perks.

With promotions running now through March 2, there’s no better time to enjoy Krystal’s iconic flavors and unbeatable deals.

*Prices may vary by location.