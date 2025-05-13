As the restaurant industry’s “value wars” heat up, Krystal is leaning into its legacy and consumer demand for affordable indulgence. This May, Krystal is activating two high-impact national food holidays to engage its core audience and reinforce its place as the original home of the slider in the South:

National Slider Day (May 15): Free Krystal or Cheese Krystal with any $5 purchase (online or in-store). (CODE: SLIDERDAY)

National Burger Day (May 28): Krystals for just $1 (online and in-app). (CODE: KRYSTALDAY)

This campaign is part of Krystal’s broader strategy to pair nostalgia with modern-day value, expanding its relevance across all generations, especially as rising costs reshape how and where people dine.