Krystal to Expand in Alabama

Krystal, the original home of the slider in the South, is partnering with High Tide Oil Company to expand their presence in Alabama. The iconic restaurant brand announced plans to open a location in Calera, AL and will be featured as part of a new 7,000 sq. ft. travel center on Highway 65 South at Exit 234. This will mark the eighth Krystal restaurant in Alabama.

“We’re delighted to welcome High Tide and their teams to the Krystal family, as we remain focused on growing our brand in Alabama and across the country,” says Thomas Stager, President for Krystal Restaurants LLC. “High Tide brings established experience in the quick-service restaurant sector that makes them ideal partners. Their commitment to the community paired with their drive and dedication will help us carry our brand into an exciting future.”

Established in 2003, High Tide offers a wide portfolio of oil, lubricants, and fuels as an oil jobber. The company offers a diverse array of services and equipment for all hauling and construction needs. In addition, the company runs and operates convenience stores. The company credits their success and vitality to their focus on local culture and industry expertise. High Tide employs nearly 100 individuals across Alabama.

“We are thrilled to be aligned with such a major player in the convenience and gas station space. Bringing our food where people want and need it is the key to successful growth and High Tide provides that caliber of collaboration,” says Melissa Hodge, Sr. Director Franchise Development for Krystal Restaurants.